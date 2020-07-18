Margaret Alice Allen, 96, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday July 16.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Esther JoAnn Cooper, 79, of Harman, W.Va., died Thursday, July 16, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Orville Judy, 82, of Smoke Hole W.Va., died on Friday, July 17, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
John Kidwell, 93, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, July 16.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Home.
Fred Richard Miller, 90, of Mount Jackson, died Thursday, July 16.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman’s Crossing.
Susan S. Nowlin, 94, of Charlottesville, died Monday, July 13, at The Heritage Inn in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Teague Funeral Service in Charlottesville.
Kathleen Virginia Riggleman, 103, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, July 17, at home.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
