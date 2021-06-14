Kenneth Allen “Kenny” Nichols, Sr., age 68, of Petersburg, W. Va., died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Homes in Petersburg, W.Va.
Doris Miller Rosenberger, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Oak Lea of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Garlen Vernon Souder, 98, of Mathias, W.Va., died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at E.A. Hawse Nursing Home and Rehab.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Janet Darlene Kile Thompson, 71, of Singers Glen, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home.
