Lola Virginia Siever Burgoyne, 82, of Mount Clinton, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Glenda Faye Landes, 64, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Sentara Martha Jefferson in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jodi LeighAnn (Seekford) Lucas, 47, of Stanley, died Friday, Nov. 19.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bradley Funeral Home Inc.
Lawrence Smith Pugh Jr., 81, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service Inc. in Bridgewater.
Richard Otto "Dickie" Staib, 87, of Elkton, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Journeys Crossing in Elkton.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Donna Stroop, 76, of New Market, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Ina Grace Thompson, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home.
Wanda Lou (Good) Wallace, 72, of Luray, died Friday, Nov. 19.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bradley Funeral Home Inc.
William Bradley “Bill” VanMeter, 63, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home of Petersburg, W.Va.
