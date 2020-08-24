Ida Mae Cline, 68, of Timberville, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Robert Thomas "Bob" Cook, 75, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his sisters’ residence in Old Fields, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Michael Allen "Mike" Hammer, 70, of Luray, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Gerard "Gerry" Ernest Jacques, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Tommy Key Jones, 63, of Timberville, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
T. Wayne Nichols, 74, of Luray, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
David Charles Shifflett, Jr., 59, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at this home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Omar Alberto Tinajero, 45, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at his home in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Maxine Annette Wine, 86, of New Market, died Friday Aug. 21, 2020, at Sentara RMH.
Arrangements are by Theis Funeral Home in New Market.
