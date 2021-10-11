Alma Virginia Fleisher Good, 100, of Broadway, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Oak Lea at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
William Donald Day, 57, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ernest Wayne (Wayne) Losh, 69, of Mount Solon, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at The Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Marguerite Katherine Scarry, 99, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Harman House of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Alice Marie Scott, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Kyger Funeral Homes is handling arrangements.
Neville K. Stobbs, 75, of McGaheysville, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.