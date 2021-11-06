Donnie Shelton Huffman, 85, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Johnson Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Lawrence D. Knight, 80, of Elkton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home.
Frederic B. (Ric) Peters, 70, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jean F. Radocha, 93, of Bridgewater, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
Coffman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Don Louis Shull, of Bridgewater, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 221.
McDow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Diana Nesselrodt Smith, 56, of Mt. Solon, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at August Health.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home.
Norman Barney Turner, 77, of Bedford Heights, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Nove. 3, 2021 at his home.
Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Gretchen Faye Smith Varner, 83, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
