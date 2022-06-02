On May 28, 2022, at 10:15 a.m. Debbie Lynn Marazzo, 66, of Miramar, Fla., formerly of New Market, and wife of 36 years returned to the loving arms of Almighty God and Jesus Christ our Lord. Our children, Michael and Alihandra and I provided comfort and support during this final transition. We are happy that her pain and suffering has finally ended and that she’s at peace. We loved her.
Debbie was born June 14, 1955, in Harrisonburg, daughter of the late Carroll L. Lam Sr. and Margaret “Marlene” Lam. She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and attended Cedar Grove Church.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Marazzo Jr.; children, Michael Matthew Marazzo and Alihandra Marazzo; brothers, Beverly Lam and wife, Barbara of Edinburg, Carroll L. Lam Jr. of New Market and James E. Lam of New Market; grandson, Matthew M. Lam; special sister-in-law, Maria Marazzo and numerous other relatives in the New Market area.
Family always said, “Love you to the Moon and Back!”
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540 or charity of choice.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfscom
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
