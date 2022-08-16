Debbie Lynn Marazzo, 66, of Miramar, FL., formerly of New Market, passed away, Saturday, May 28, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 5:00pm, at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Reverend Larry Closter is officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests casual wear.
Online condolence may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
