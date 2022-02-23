Debi Sue Emrich, 47, of Broadway, Va., passed away Feb. 20, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 12, 1974, in Manchester, N.H., to Stanley G. and Nancy M. Mark Laro of Broadway.
Debi was a schoolteacher at Fulks Run Elementary School. She attended Mt. Carmel United Brethren in Christ Church in Fulks Run.
On June 1, 2002, she married John Lester Emrich, who preceded her in death Feb. 11, 2011.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her children, Juana Arguello, Josh Emrich and wife, Samantha, Rebecca “Reba” Tusing and husband, Dylan, Ryan Emrich and wife, Heaven, and Seth Emrich; grandchildren, Akasha, Kehlani, Devante, Caroline, Jonathan, Elizabeth, Olivia, Niomi and Aalyah; and one brother, Phillip Davis and wife, Angelia.
One daughter, Rachel Emrich, preceded her in death.
Pastor Paul Glovier will conduct a Celebration of Life service 4:00 p.m. Thursday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. The service will be live streamed on Grandle Funeral Home’s facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fulks Run Elementary School, 11089 Brocks Gap Road, Fulks Run, VA 22830 in Debi’s memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
