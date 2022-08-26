Deborah Anne “Debbie” Hudson, 65, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at her home.
She was born on October 10, 1956, in Winchester to the late James “Jim” and Wanda Hudson of Luray.
Debbie graduated from Luray High School, attended fashion design school in Florida and became a model. She lived in Florida, California and New York and traveled the world during her modeling career. After modeling, Debbie worked for Paramount Studios in New York before moving back to the Shenandoah Valley.
She is survived by her sister, Patti Meadows and husband Randy of Penn Laird; and two brothers, Ed Hudson of Shenandoah, and Steve Hudson and wife Melissa of Stockbridge, Ga. She is also survived by a niece, Kelly Meadows of Penn Laird; four nephews, Aaron Meadows of Broadway, Adam Hudson and fiancée Kelly Farnholtz, and Kevin Hudson, all of Shenandoah, and Hunter Hudson of Harrisonburg; as well as three precious great nephews, Noah Meadows, James Hudson and Carter Hudson. Kyger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
