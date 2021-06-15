Deborah Ann Leecy, age 68, died peacefully on Monday, June 7, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Debbie was born on Jan. 18, 1953, in Harrisonburg, Va. and was preceded in death by her parents, Granville F. and Anny Ponson Leecy.
She is survived by her wife and best friend, Joyce Luenstroth, originally from St. Louis, Mo. Also surviving are her three brothers, Dick Leecy (Karen), Joe Leecy, and Mike Leecy (Susie); her stepsons, Tom Ramquist, David Ramquist (Michelle), and Kevin Ramquist (Rebekah); her niece, Melissa Leecy (Angus McQueen), and her nephew Nathan Leecy (Andrea).
Deb (as she was known professionally) practiced as a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and spent a significant part of her career (October, 1998 to April, 2015) working as a clinician at the Up Center (formally Family Services) in Norfolk, Va. After moving to Bridgewater, Va., she opened a small private practice, working part-time, until she retired in August, 2019.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the outdoor chapel at Massanutten Presbyterian Church in Penn Laird, Va., with Pastor Ann Pettit officiating. Please dress casually and consider bringing a lawn chair. Following the service, all guests are invited to join the family for lunch, which will be served in the picnic shelter, adjacent to the chapel.
All condolences may be sent to: Joyce Luenstroth, 313 N. Sandstone Lane, Bridgewater, VA 22812. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Debbie's honor may be made to Lungevity, the nation's leading lung cancer organization, focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer.
A virtual guest book will be available for comments/tributes at the Grandle Funeral Home website.
