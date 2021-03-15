Deborah (Debbie) Ann Minnick, 67, of Timberville, Va., was born Nov. 11, 1953, and died March 10, 2021. Her parents, both deceased, were Edgar Corbin and Crystal Arbogast. She married Gary Minnick on Oct. 27, 1979.
She graduated from Broadway High School.
She is survived by her spouse; daughter, Tiffany Smallwood; son Shawn Minnick and wife, Vanessa; four grandsons, Tyler, Aneudi, Ayden, and Junior; two granddaughters, Meghan and Abigail; two brothers, Eddie Corbin and wife, Carolyn, and Larry Corbin and wife, Pat; three nieces and two nephews.
Debbie gave in death as she gave in life; she was an organ eye, and tissue donor. A celebration of Debbie's life will take place at a later date.
