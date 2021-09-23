Deborah “Debbie” Davis Good, 62, of Shenandoah, passed away Sept. 18, 2021, in Harrisonburg. Mrs. Good was born Dec. 17, 1958, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Garland R. “Dan” Davis and Janice Mae “Jan” Kibler Davis.
Debbie grew up on a farm near Elkton and was a 1977 graduate of Elkton High School. She was a member of the Elkton Evangelical United Methodist Church and was a certified nursing assistant and babysat for many years. She loved going to Virginia Beach, diamond art and crocheting. Debbie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Richard Good; daughters, Dianne Campbell and Richelle Good; a brother, G.R. Davis II and wife, Hilary; and grandchildren, Dan Campbell, Dylan Campbell and Deliah Campbell.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Shenandoah Rescue Squad, 544 4th St., Shenandoah, VA 22849 or Shenandoah Page One, 600 Comer Lane, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Services will be private at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.