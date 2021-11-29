Deborah “Debbie” Goodman Byrd Harlow, 64, of Elkton, passed away Nov. 25, 2021, at her home. Debbie was born Dec. 13, 1956, in Washington, D.C., and was a daughter of the late William E. and Gladys Breeden Byrd.
She grew up in Shenandoah and attended Page County High School. She loved to cook and prepare meals as a Faith Alive fellowship member in Elkton for church functions and often cooked for family and friends.
She loved music, picnics, and camping, and her favorite, buying gifts for her family. She was a devoted wife, a wonderful mother and grandmother. Debbie will be missed by all those who loved her.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Paul Harlow; a son, Jason McCoy and wife, Kimberly, of Shenandoah; daughters, Danielle Hicks and husband, Neal, of Elkton and Kimberly Goodman of Hinton; a brother, Harry Byrd and wife, Debbie, of Shenandoah; a sister, Gwen “Gwenny” Shiner of Winchester; and five grandchildren, Jacob McCoy, Lukas McCoy, Nevaeh Goodman, Phoenix Goodman and Zaileigh Goodman.
Pastor Donnie Meadows will conduct a Celebration of Debbie’s Life 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Faith Alive Fellowship in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
