Deborah ‘Debbie’ Kay Boone
Deborah “Debbie” Kay Boone, 57, of Shenandoah and Colonial Beach, Va., passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at her home. She was born Jan. 8, 1962, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was a daughter of Neva Charlton Knight and the late Winston “Wink” Knight.
Debbie graduated from Montevideo High School. She was a school bus driver for Rockingham County Public Schools for over 20 years and had previously worked at the Page County Sheriff’s Department. Some of her favorite pastimes were cooking and catfishing/crabbing on Monroe Bay.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, John Boone; a son, Joseph “Jay” Lucas II and wife, April, of Rockville, Va.; daughter, Lisa Marie Lucas and companion, Brian Delawder of New Market; brother, Winston “Bo” Knight II of McGaheysville; sister, Rhonda Conley of Mount Solon; two grandchildren, Corbin and Wyatt Delawder; nephew, Eric Conley; and beloved dogs, Porky and Tiddles.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Pastor James Kite will conduct a funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in the funeral home chapel, 115 Nicholson Road in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
