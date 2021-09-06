Deborah "Debbie" Morris Huffman, 72, of Grottoes, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at UVA Hospital.
Debbie was born in Harrisonburg, Va., on Oct. 29, 1948, a daughter of the late Marvin and Mae Morris.
She worked as a cafeteria manager for Rockingham County Schools at Spotswood High School. She was an honorary member of the Grottoes Fire Department.
She was united in marriage for 54 years to Larry Amos Huffman on June 17, 1967, who survives.
Debbie is also survived by three daughters, Libby Tobin and husband, David, of Port Republic, Amy Workman and husband, Nicky, of Penn Laird and Tara Morris and husband, Joe, of Port Republic; her sister, Linda Kegley and husband, Steve, of Grottoes; sister-in-law, Susan Morris of Elkton; five grandchildren, Breanna Tobin and companion, Nathan Morris, Jared Morris and wife, Allison, and Kayla Morris, Eva Tobin and Nichole Workman; a great-grandson, River Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Morris.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Port Republic with The Rev. Dan Macgill officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Memorial Episcopal Church, 7120 Ore Bank Road, Port Republic, VA 24471 or Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 67, Grottoes, VA 24441.
