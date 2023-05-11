Deborah E. Weaver
Deborah Ellen Carr Weaver, 55, a resident of Grottoes, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Weaver was born June 29, 1967, in Rockingham, Va., to the late David Elwood “Dow” and Janet Colleen “Dolly” Bushong Carr.
She was a homemaker and a very hospitable person to anyone who came into her home. She was a member of Morning View Mennonite Church, where she was an active leader of the Bible school and youth programs. She was a dedicated and loving wife and mother.
On June 21, 1996, she married James LaVern Weaver, who survives.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Weaver is survived by her daughters, Geneva Weaver of Grottoes, Va., and her fiancé, Daniel Halderman, of Port Royal, Pa., Priscilla Lesher and husband, Jordan, of Greencastle, Pa., and Charlotte Weaver, of Grottoes, Va.; siblings, Daniel Dow Carr, of International Falls, Minn., Gerald Lynn Carr and wife, Janet, of Barwick, ON, Marlin Duane Carr of Fulks Run, Va., Bonnie Sue Byler and husband, Edward, of Waldron, Ark., Cynthia Dawn King and husband, Charles, of Mill Creek, Pa., and Miriam Ann Showalter and husband, Marlan, of Dayton, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the funeral home.
Pastors Ric Gullman and Raleigh Rhodes will conduct the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 15, at Lindale Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Disaster Services, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or to Christian Aid Ministries, P.O. Box 360, Berlin, OH 33610.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.