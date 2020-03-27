Deborah Elaine (Miller) Miller, 65, of Luray, died Friday, March 27, 2020.
She was the daughter of Juanita Myrtle (Hedrick) Miller of Luray and the late Junior Ray Miller.
Friends may pay their respects at The Bradley Funeral Home Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For the safety of the family and friends funeral services will be private.
