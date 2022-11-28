Deborah Jean Babb, 67, of Stanley, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
She was born April 25, 1955, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Floyd C. Breeden and Peggy Ann Higgs Breeden.
Deborah worked as a loan officer at Pioneer Bank for 30 years and was a member of the Stanley Baptist Church.
On Sept. 28, 1974, Deborah married Donnie R. Babb Sr., who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son, Donnie R. Babb II and wife, Danielle, of luray; a half sister, Lisa Supernaugh of Lake Anna; and two granddaughters, Emma and Lindsay Babb, both of Luray.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Graves Chapel Cemetery in Stanley by Pastor Jason T. Powell and Pastor Donnie Lam.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice.
