Deborah “Debbie” Kay Smith, 68, of Singers Glen, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Willow Estates Retirement in Penn Laird.
Mrs. Smith was born May 28, 1953, in Rockingham, Va., to the late Herman Bridges and Janice Fishback Bridges Mitchell Fishel. She loved Alan Jackson, Roman Reigns, crocheting, and lawn parties. She attended Greenmount Church of the Brethren.
On June 11, 1988, she married her husband of 33 years, Everett Smith, who survives.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Smith is survived by her daughters, Sherri Lowry and husband, Bo, of Waynesboro and Juanita Diaz and husband, Jose, of Georgia; stepchildren, Danny Smith of Arkansas, Andy Smith of California, Tracy Smith of California, and Leslie Smith of Idaho; seven grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a loving gentleman, whom she loved as a son, Ricky Whetzel.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Yingling.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Oak Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Ken Dolan officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Willow Estates Retirement Inc., 180 Titus Drive, Penn Laird, VA 22846.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
