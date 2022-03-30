Deborah Kay ‘Debby’ (Sampson) Lilly
Deborah Kay “Debby” (Sampson) Lilly, 68, of Morris Mill Road, Staunton, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, in Staunton.
Ms. Lilly was born in Rockingham County, Va., on April 5, 1953, a daughter of the late Warren Lee and Ruth Norine (Kirby) Sampson.
Debby was a sales associate at Dollar General. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and painting ceramics.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Lilly was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Austin William and Cleta (Flory) Kirby.
Surviving are two daughters, Rebeka Knott and husband, Shannon, of Greenville and Sarah Wharton and husband, Marvin, of Lynchburg; two sisters, Teresa McCauley and husband, Jeffrey Sr., of Weyers Cave and Yvonne Jordaans of Richmond; three grandchildren, Brian Hailey, Andrew Willett and Rylyn Martin; three nephews, Jeffrey McCauley Jr., Joshua McCauley and Brian Jordaans; and one niece, Shannon Jordaans.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
It is suggested that those desiring, make memorial contributions to the Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
