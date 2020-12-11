Deborah Lynn Weller, 61, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. She had been living in Harrisonburg with Pat and Gerald Kile.
Deborah was born Feb. 12, 1959, a daughter of the late Katherine (Weller) and Leo Kile and Keith Edward.
Deborah is survived by sons, Doug Weller of Dayton, Raymond Weller of Fredericksburg, Steven Jeffries of Warrington and Jon Zappa of Salt Lake City, Utah; a sister, Tracey Weller Powell and husband, David, of Fredericksburg; brother, Michael Weller of Fredericksburg; and nine grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a brother, Danny Weller.
A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Rawley Springs Church Cemetery with Chaplain David Kite officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.