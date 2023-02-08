Deborah Rebori, 58, of Shenandoah, passed away February 6, 2023 at her home. She was born December 16, 1964 in Brooklyn, NY and was the daughter of the late John Phillip and Helen Marie Noberini Rebori.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Rebori.
She was a member of the Holy Infant Catholic Church in Elkton and enjoyed decorating and was a wonderful cook. She was a certified nursing assistant for many years.
On September 25, 1999 she married Tommy Fletcher who survives. Also surviving is a brother, John Rebori and wife, Carol Ann of Staten Island, NY; sisters, Mary Anne Wekesa and husband, Sammy of Matawan, NJ, Donna Wood of Shenandoah; as well as a number of nieces and nephews, grand-nephews and a grand-niece.
The family will receive friends Thursday February 9, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton.
A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday February 10, 2023 at Holy Infant Catholic Church in Elkton with Father Michael Mugomba officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Gentiva Hospice, 420 Neff Ave., Harrisonburg, Va. 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
