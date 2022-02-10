Deborah Sue Johnson, 65, of Timberville, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville.
Born on Jan. 15, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Deloris Tankersley Johnson.
Mrs. Johnson was retired from SunTrust Bank. She loved NASCAR and listening to her police scanner. She had attended Bethel Church of the Brethren in Keezletown.
She is survived by her daughter, Carrie Grimes and her husband, Trenton; a granddaughter Callie Grimes; her best friend, Kevin Turner; caretaker, Helen Greenberg; her feline buddy Miracle and many other devoted and loving friends too numerous to mention.
A Celebration of Life will be announced in the Spring.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
