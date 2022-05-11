Deborah Sue Wimer, 61, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away May 10, 2022, at Choice Healthcare at Harrisonburg. She was born Nov. 5, 1960, in Harrisonburg, and was a daughter of Ramah Jenn Mathias Comer of Mathias, W.Va., and the late Charles Comer.
Deborah was a dietary manager at Avante Nursing Home in Harrisonburg. She was a member of Sunrise Church of the Brethren in Harrisonburg. She loved to do crafts with her mother.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are a son, Dustin Wimer of Hinton; a daughter, Denyse Armentrout of Staunton; one brother, Charles (W.C.) Comer of Michigan and six grandchildren.
Her body was cremated. There will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sunrise Church of the Brethren, 1496 South Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
