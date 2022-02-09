Debra B. Cook, 69, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. She was born Aug. 15, 1952, in Briery Branch, Va., to Joseph S. and Rosaline H. Foster.
Debby was a graduate of Turner Ashby High school class of 1970.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Darrell L. Cook of Miamisburg; children, Charles M. (Tracy) Cook of Miamisburg, Joseph F. (Danielle) Boyd of Miamisburg, Bradley V. Boyd of Briery Branch, Va., Elizabeth J. (Chad) Hines of Miamisburg and Christy B. (Stephen) Stomoff of West Carrollton; sister, Linda K. (Andy) Anderson of Bridgewater, Va.; seven grandchildren, Kaetlyne (Nicholas), Brock, Bryce, Payton, Kayla, Paige, and Parker; five great-grandchildren, Evan, Penelope Jo, Hendrix, Cherry Jo, and Rhiannon; and a multitude of loved ones.
Debby was preceded in death by her parents mentioned above; late husband, Franklin H. Boyd; and brother, Bruce D. Foster.
Not only was “Debby Jo” an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother, she was also a dear friend and a second mom to countless others. Some of her favorite times were spent at numerous sporting events for her children and grandchildren. Fall Sundays would find her cheering on her beloved Washington Redskins. Debby was a talented and prolific quilter and heavily involved in the Miamisburg Quilt Guild. The outpouring of well-wishes and heartfelt stories the family has received from the many lives this woman touched has been humbling and gratifying.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home in Miamisburg.
In lieu of flowers, please submit donations to Good Works Farm in Waynesville, OH. https://www.goodworksfarm.org/support-us/donate-now. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.
