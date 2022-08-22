Debra Elaine Saylor, 60, of Waynesboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
She was born in Harrisonburg on May 5, 1962, and was a daughter of Elizabeth Anne (Twitty) and Roger Saylor Sr. of Grottoes.
Debbie is survived by a brother, Lee Saylor and wife, Roxie, of Grottoes; nephew, Brad Saylor and wife, Keara, and great-nephew, Finn, of Grottoes; nephew, Kevin Saylor and girlfriend, Gabi Pitchco, of Grottoes; uncle, Edward Saylor and wife, Debbie Emswiler Saylor, of Penn Laird; aunt, Nancy Saylor of New Market; uncle, Scott Twitty of Staunton; uncle, Ret. Major Rob Twitty and wife, Peg, of Satellite Beach, Fla.; aunt, Jo Ellen Lam and husband, Joe Lam, of Penn Laird; special cousin and childhood best friend, Elayna Rexrode and numerous other cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by an aunt, Mary Lou Twitty, and uncle, James Twitty.
Debbie truly loved her Lord and Savior. She was a member of the Sherando United Methodist Church, where she served as the pianist and choir director. Debra was working as an RN for the PASS department at Sentara RMH, where she served for 36 years along with seven years at Augusta Medical. She also served in the past at the Grottoes Rescue Squad and the City of Waynesboro Rescue. She was passionate for her cats, Leo and Gracie, along with other dogs and cats in the past.
Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. and followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes with the Rev. Ronald Spencer officiating. The casket will be closed. Masks are requested for the safety of others. Burial will follow at Edgewood Cemetery in Grottoes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Shelter in Lyndhurst or to her churches Music Fund (Sherando United Methodist Church).
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
