Debra Irene Knupp Whetzel, 64, of Timberville, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at her home.
She was born March 20, 1958, and was a daughter of the late William and Alice Irene (Cochenour) Knupp.
Debra had worked as a cashier for Wal-Mart. She enjoyed her cats, especially Tigger.
Debra was united in marriage to Richard Alan Whetzel, who survives. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her son, Jeremy Whetzel and girlfriend, Bethany; daughter-in-law, Courtney; two grandchildren, Dakota Whetzel and Mi'Kayla Whetzel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was prededed in death by son, Dennis Knupp, and five brothers, Raymond Knupp, Roger Knupp, Gary Knupp, Rick Knupp, and Richard Knupp.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater, Va.
