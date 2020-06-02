Debra Kay Hilbert
Debra Kay Hilbert, age 71, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, in her home in Staunton. She was born Dec. 20, 1948, to Roy and Lorene (Simmons) Harman of Rawley Springs and was the youngest of four children.
Debra was a licensed hairdresser with an acute eye for style and detail. She ran her own business, Deb’s Salon, for more than 40 years. Making a place feel like home was her specialty, and she enjoyed crocheting and sewing in her free time. Debra’s compassion and her kindness toward those she loved will be missed.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert Hilbert; her two sons, Robert Hilbert II of Rawley Springs and Eric Hilbert of Staunton; and her two grandchildren, Logan Nicole Hilbert and Eric “Asher” Hilbert II.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Fullerton, of Winchester; her brothers, Jerry Simmons Sr. and Charles Dale Harmon; and her parents.
Funeral services will be kept private.
Friends may sign the register book at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, through Thursday, June 4, 2020, or send online condolences at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.