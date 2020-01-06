Debra Lee Curry, 52, of Mount Sidney, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at her home.
She was born Oct. 18, 1967, in Indiana, Pa., and was a daughter of Lesley R. Curry of Weyers Cave and the late Ethel Marie Meekins Curry.
Debra graduated in 1985 from Marion Center High School in Marion Center, Pa.; she was an artist and authored a book.
In addition to her father, she is survived by a daughter, Nicole Curry and her significant other, Kasey Simmers, of Staunton; a grandchild, Dawsen Curry; two brothers, Lesley B. Curry of Weyers Cave and Shawn Curry of Grottoes; a sister, Jackie Elwell and husband, Bruce, of Millville, N.J.; her significant other, Raf Unger of Mount Sidney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honoring her wishes she will be cremated and services will be private.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
