Debra Lambert Christensen, 68, of Waynesboro, passed away Nov. 12, 2021, at her home.
Debra was born Aug. 5, 1953, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Martin “Coy” and Geneva Campbell Lambert. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Diana Lambert, and a granddaughter, Cheyenne Mullen.
Debra was a lover of nature and an avid gardener who enjoyed flowers, collecting rocks and loved her dog, “Bruno Angus.” She was an LPN at Sunnyside prior to becoming disabled and worked at Kmart for many years.
Debra is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Mullen and partner, Ray Boggs; a son, Joshua Jones and wife, Patricia; life partner and caregiver, Jay Young; brother, Steven Lambert and wife, Kathy; a sister, Dawn Hartzell and wife, Jill; and a number of grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg with Pastor Eric Campbell officiating.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel.
Memorial gifts may be made by visiting mldfoundation.org.
