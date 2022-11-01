Debra Leigh Kerns West, age 57, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
She was born on Wednesday, June 23, 1965, in Elkins, W.Va., to the late James Wilson Sr. and Sharyn Vaughn Kerns.
Debbie attended Homestead Elementary, Mill Creek Grade School and Tygarts Valley High School graduating in 1983. She attended Glenville State College and was a graduate of West Virginia Business College.
She is survived by her husband, William West of Bridgewater, Va. They were married on May 26, 1996, in Harrisonburg, Va. and had celebrated 26 years of marriage. Also surviving are two sons, Emmitt James West and Joseph Russell West, both of Bridgewater, Va.; two sisters, Mrs. Ellen (Denver) Fortney and Mrs. Susan (Mike) DiPasquale, both of Mill Creek, W.Va.; one brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Cathy Kerns of Snow Hill, Md.; nephews, Andrew, Ian, Isaac, and Elijah Maxwell, Denny Fortney and Nathaniel Kerns, as well as a niece, Kymberly Hicks.
At the time of her illness, Debbie was a substitute teacher in the Rockingham County Public School District and was affectionately known as “Mama West” by many of her students and friends. She was an avid football fan and loved to watch the Dallas Cowboys and West Virginia University games. Debbie was also known for her homemade pepperoni rolls, which she made for her sons football teams when they played in high school. She loved spending time with her boys, her little dogs, Jax and Loki and her best friend, Shay Dove.
Debbie was a Baptist by Faith and was a member of West Side Baptist Church in Harrisonburg, Va. She was known for her home cooking at their church socials and had many friends that she considered a part of her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Shane Maxwell, Doug West and Marvin West Jr., and her father and mother-in-law, Marvin “Pop” Sr. and Ruby West.
Debbie will be sadly missed by her families in West Virginia and in Virginia, where she was known as a kind loving friend to all who knew her.
In keeping with Debbie’s wishes, her body was cremated.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at West Side Baptist Church in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.