Debra Michael Brown, 71, of Mount Solon, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at her home. She was born May 19, 1951, and was a daughter of Wallace and Marcia (Kiracofe) Michael.
Debra was a homemaker and was a dedicated lifelong member of Emmanuel Church of the Brethren. Debra was united in marriage to J. Danny Brown, who survives.
Debra is also survived by three children, Timothy (Jessica) Brown, Eric (Ashley) Brown and Terese (L. Derrick) Gregory; sister, Monica (Steve) Lincoln; brother, Wally (Amy) Michael; seven grandchildren, Brendon Brown, Blair Brown, Landon Gregory, Annabel Gregory, Beckett Brown, Emerson Brown and Audrey Brown; nieces, Tracy Mason and Heather Coyner; nephew, Kyle Lincoln; sisters-in-law, Linda and Mary Gail Brown; and sister through the Fresh Air Program, Karen Gold and husband, Charlie.
Friends and family may come by the house Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, between 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
A memorial service celebrating Debra's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Emmanuel Church of the Brethren with Pastor Tim Ball officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Shelby, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.