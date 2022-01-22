Dede Marie Stroop, 56, a resident of Rockingham, passed away on January 19, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Miss. Stroop was born on September 1, 1965 in Rockingham County and was a daughter of Ralph Strawderman Jr. and Virginia Ann Frank Stroop of Singers Glen. She graduated from Broadway High School in 1983 and was employed in the past at Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
Surviving in addition to her parents, are her sons, Neff Charles Turner III, Cody Allen Turner; siblings, Penny Ellen Reardon and husband Matt, Steven Allen Stroop, Rusty Lee Stroop and wife Dixie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Miss. Stroop was preceded in death by her long time companion, Neff Turner Jr., who passed away on May 20, 2020.
Dr. Blake Wood will conduct a memorial service on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Faith Community Church, 1660 S. Main Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
