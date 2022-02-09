Dee Samuel Huffman of Harrisonburg entered Heaven on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Charlottesville, following heart surgery and complications at UVA Medical Center.
Dee was born in Harrisonburg on March 1, 1952, to John and Gay Wine Huffman of Briery Branch. He was the grandson of Glen and Regina Wine and Newt and Edna Huffman.
He graduated from Turner Ashby High School in 1970 and Virginia Tech in 1974 with a B.A. in art. He continued his education at Madison College, now James Madison University, earning two advanced degrees, an M.A. in Art and an MFA in Sculpture.
On Aug. 26, 1972, he married Rebecca Long Huffman of Monrovia, Calif. They had two children, Brittany Lichter (and Matt) and Joshua, who all survive. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is also survived by three siblings, John O. Huffman (and Mary Ann), Joan Pultz (and Roger), and Joey Huffman (and Lynn); two grandchildren, Isaac and Evelyn Lichter; one aunt, Jackie Auville; and numerous cousins.
Dee had planned to teach art but found he preferred running his own business as a contractor of Dee Huffman Painting. He ran his business for more than 40 years, amassing a loyal customer base throughout the Shenandoah Valley. His art background made him uniquely qualified to assist customers with color selection and other design decisions. He was aided in this process by many qualified employees, but none so dedicated to his own principles as his last, Guillermo (Memo) Rangel, a close friend as well as employee.
Dee, a member of First Presbyterian Church since 1989, was dedicated to Jesus Christ and to service through his role as deacon for many years.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, at First Presbyterian Church on Court Square at 11 a.m. Pastor Billy Craig will officiate. Please wear a mask. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be shared at johnsonfs.com.
