DeEtta Faye Shafer
DeEtta Faye Shafer, 82, of Rockingham, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Shafer. She is survived by her two children, son, Scott Shafer and wife, Terri, of Old Tappan, N.J. and daughter, Stacy Shafer of Staunton; her sister, Charlene Harwood and husband, Dave, from Crawfordsville, Ind. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a niece and nephew.
DeEtta was a homemaker, raising her children and then went to work at Food Lion in the deli where she made long lasting friendships. She loved to bake, cook, garden, attend church, and spend time with her family and friends. She also spent the last several years with her caregiver, Jaclyn. She was a member of the Nazareth Church of Crawfordsville, Ind., and attended local DUCC of Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be made to the American Heart Association in her honor.
She also wanted to thank all the nurses, doctors and caregivers that assisted in providing excellent care.
The family would like to invite friends to attend a memorial service at Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
