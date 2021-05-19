Delan Scott Lambert, 20, of Rockingham, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born in Harrisonburg on July 18, 2000, and was a son of Barry Allan and Jan (Warner) Lambert.
Delan was a 2018 graduate of Turner Ashby High School, where he ran track. He then attended Blue Ridge Community College and earned his certification for working with students with autism spectrum disorder, and was pursuing a teaching degree. He worked as a teacher’s assistant in the special education department and as assistant track coach at Turner Ashby High School. He also served as the cross-country coach and assistant outdoor track coach at Wilbur Pence Middle School.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg, but grew up in the Dayton United Methodist Church, where he was active in the Youth Group and participated in numerous mission trips and outreach programs. He loved hunting and fishing at the family cabin in West Virginia with his dad, brother and granddad, reading history and philosophy. He enjoyed helping his friends build their new home and spending time with them.
In addition to his parents, Delan is survived by brother, Evan Allan Lambert of Rockingham; grandparents, Warnie and Geneva Lambert of Dayton; special grandmother, Granlod; aunt and uncle, Jill and Eric Cunningham; cousin, Zac Cunningham; aunt and uncle, Rebecca and Bud Acker of Grottoes and their children, Melissa Reeves and family and David Acker and family; aunt and uncle, Mary and Jerry Waggy of Dayton; Susan and Skeeter Smith and family of Dayton and Ann and Edwin Wimer and family of Franklin, W.Va.; and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandmother, Leslie M. Dodrill.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg with Father Kyle O'Connor and The Rev. Steve Bird and Graham Witt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UVA Children's Hospital, 1215 Lee St., Charlottesville, VA 22903 or National Alliance on Mental Health, PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
