Delaney Elwood Blaine
Delaney Elwood Blaine, 86, of Mount Crawford, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at his residence with his family by his side.
Delaney was born March 17, 1935, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late Roy F. and Annie P. Blaine.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 through 1956. Delaney graduated from Strayer University with a degree in Finance in 1959. During the early part of his career, he worked in public accounting. He was a Certified Public Accountant.
For over 35 years, Delaney held various management positions with government contracting firms in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. He retired from the position of President and Chairman of the Board of Tempest Technologies, Inc., Reston, Va. in 1989 and relocated to Mount Crawford in 1992.
Delaney was a member of the Cedar Run Church of the Brethren, where he served in numerous positions including Board Chairman, Trustee and chairman of various committees.
On July 19, 1969, he married the former Mary Ann Pearson, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Kathy B. Ipock and husband, Gary Martin, of Grottoes; a sister, Phyllis J. Foltz of Penn Laird; two granddaughters, Wendy I. Mitchell and husband, Greg, of Weyers Cave, and Laura I. Powell and husband, Brad, of Mount Crawford, and two great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.
Five brothers, Wilmer L. Blaine, William H. Blaine, Lemuel C. Blaine, Marvin F. Blaine, and Lawrence E. Blaine, preceded him in death.
Those wishing may sign the guestbook Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed.
A graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Ken Fox on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Run Church of the Brethren. Masks will be required at the funeral home and graveside.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cedar Run Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 683, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.