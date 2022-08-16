Delaney Lincoln “JR” Reedy, 80, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022.
Mr. Reedy was born Monday, June 15, 1942, in Baltimore, Md. and was the son of the late Delaney Lincoln “Laney” Sr., and Mable Clara Tatum Reedy. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Betty Lou Crawford Reedy on September 25, 2020.
JR was a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg and retired from James Madison University in facilities management after many years of service. He was a member of Freedom Baptist Church
and charter member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. JR liked watching a variety of sporting events, especially UVA athletics. He took pride in tending to his yard, enjoyed cooking for others and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are a son, Randy Reedy of Harrisonburg; three daughters, Abby Reedy, Rhonda Reedy and Amanda Reedy, all of Harrisonburg; a sister, Delores “Judy” Crawford and husband, Melvin of Grottoes; three grandchildren, Krista Reedy, Justin Shifflett and Jesse Hammer; five great-grandchildren, Tristen Meyers, Alexis Meyers, Averei Reedy, Oaklen Smith and Kobe Shifflett; two nephews, Wayne Crawford and Mark Edwards and two nieces, Gay Forren and Vickie Raynes.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, James “Jim” Edwards and a nephew, Paul Edwards.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Michael Mehling officiating. Entombment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
