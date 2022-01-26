Della Huffer Michael, 90, of Mount Solon, passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Choice Healthcare of Harrisonburg.
She was born in Mount Solon on Sept. 29, 1931, and was a daughter of the late Mattie Jane (Day) and John Henry Newton Huffer.
Della had worked at Celenese. She was a lifetime member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Woodmen of the World, and the VFW Post 3136 Ladies Auxiliary.
She was united in marriage on July 6, 1953, to Elmer Lawrence "Butchy" Michael, who preceded her in death on March 17, 2012.
Della is survived by her sister, Nora Lilly, of Bridgewater and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Emerson D. Ray Huffer and Earl Huffer and wife, Nancy; two sisters, Dorothy Michael and husband, Marvin, and Wilda Morrison and husband, Robert; and brother-in-law, Harry Lilly.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Emmanuel Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Al Tuten officiating.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, to sign the guest register and pay their respects. The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
