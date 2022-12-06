Della Jean Phillips, 64, a resident of McGaheysville, passed away Dec. 2, 2022, at home. A daughter of the late James Edward Lam and Willie Hawkins Lam Craun, she was born in Harrisonburg on March 10, 1958.
Della was a familiar face having worked at Neighbors Convenience at Resort Drive for 33 years. She took pride in the many aspects of customer service/management and valued interactions with the customers. Della enjoyed playing Yahtzee and card games, attending craft shows and sewing.
Surviving are her loving husband, Dwight Phillips; a son, Kenny Breeden and wife, Brandie; a daughter, Tina Champa and husband, Kim; brother, Amos Lam; sister-in-law, Barbara Lam; three grandchildren, Shannon Dean, Lindsey Shifflett, and Sidney Champa, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Janet Bruce, Wanda Hottinger and Shirley Dorman; two brothers, Allen Lam (infant) and Lloyd Lam; stepfather, Wade Craun and stepbrother, Steve Craun.
A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date.
Condolence may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.