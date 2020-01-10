Della Mae Baker Fitzwater, 95, of Broadway, went to be with her Lord Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, after a long illness of dementia. She died at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, where she had lived for the past nine years.
She was born Dec. 11, 1924, in Fulks Run, and was a daughter of the late Russel Ernest and Katie Ruth Fulk Baker.
She was a home maker and raised her son and cared for her youngest sister, Phyllis, after her mother died at age thirty-nine. She later worked at Metro Pants, Inc. for many years and for housekeeping at RMH, where she retired from about 1995. She enjoyed sewing and reading and the Bible was her favorite book. She was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church in Fulks Run.
On Oct. 12, 1946, she married Stanley Ward Fitzwater, who preceded her in death on Aug. 15, 2001.
She is survived by a son, Leonard E. Fitzwater and wife, Ellen, of Broadway; two sister-in-laws, Anna Belle Vance (Jim) and Janie Lester (Donnie) of Mathias, W.Va.; brother-in-law, Glendon Dove, of North Dakota, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Baker, and two sisters, Phyllis Dove and Mary Catherine Lambert.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to those who helped with her care over the past year, Helen Brunk, Catherine Halterman, and JoAnne Runion.
The Rev. Robert H. 'Bob' Woodfin will conduct a service Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens on Route 11, Harrisonburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour before the service.
Friends may call anytime at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway or stop by Leonard and Ellen's home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Riverside United Methodist Church, 16174 Brocks Gap Road, Fulks Run, VA 22830, or the Broadway Rescue Squad, PO Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
