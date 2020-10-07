Delmas Dow Siever
Delmas Dow Siever, 70, of Elkton, Va., died Oct. 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born Jan. 13, 1950, in Bergton, and was a son of the late Dow Edward and Delcie Viola Ketterman Siever.
Delmas was a truck driver at Superior Concrete for 25 years before retiring. He was a member of Christ’s Fellowship Church in Timberville and he attended Bethel Church of the Brethren.
On Feb. 14, 1998, he married the former Sue Vance, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Kristy Stroop of Lacey Spring; two brothers, Allen Siever of Bergton and Danny Siever of Broadway; one sister, Helen May of Mathias, W.Va.; one stepson, Timothy Payne of Huntsville, Ala.; one grandchild and one great-grandchild.
At Delmas’ request, his body will be cremated and there will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.