Delores Ann Simmons, 85, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. She was born March 17, 1937, and was a daughter of the late Raymond and Alma (Gardner) Hilbert.
Delores was one of the last graduates from Bridgewater High school and later graduated from Bridgewater College in 1959. She worked as a teacher for over 35 years in the Augusta and Rockingham County areas. She was a lifelong member of Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, where she was active in Sunday School, Bible School, and had served as a Deacon. She loved all animals especially cats, humming birds, word games, and flowers.
Delores was united in marriage to Sam "S.L." Simmons, who survives.
Delores is also survived by a son, Dennis Simmons; a sister-in-law, Pat Hunter; and brothers-in-law, William L. Simmons and Grant D. Simmons.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Wandamay Williams.
A service celebrating Delores's life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren with Pastors David Miller and Jennifer Scarr officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be private.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service is entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, 420 College View Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
