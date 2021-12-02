Delores Burgoyne Sours
Delores Burgoyne Sours, 83, of Harrisonburg, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 30, 2021. She was born in Rockingham County on Aug. 17, 1938, and was one of 11 children of the late Lester and Minnie Bailey Burgoyne.
Delores was employed with Harrisonburg Fruit and Produce and later retired from Cargill. She worked part time at Mercy House during her retirement. Delores enjoyed shopping, going to yard sales and as a lover of animals, she was passionate about caring for her dogs.
Delores is survived by a daughter, Gloria S. Elyard of McGaheysville; two sons, Dennis W. Sours of Broadway and Richard E. Sours of McGaheysville; a sister, Jean Gochenour; three grandchildren, Russell Elyard II and wife, Melissa, Karl Sours and Eugene Sours and wife, Ann; four great-grandchildren, Westley Elyard, Elijah Elyard, Lillian “Lilly Belle” Elyard and Jesse Sours and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor Angie Williams of Williamsburg, Va. officiating.
Friends may visit the home of her daughter, Gloria, at any time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
