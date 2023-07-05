Delores “Dale” Grimsley Cubbage, 80, of Stanley, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the home of her daughter.
She was born Feb. 9, 1943, in Shenandoah and was the daughter of the late Kemper William and Beatrice Marie Comer Grimsley.
Dale graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1961. She was a member of Leake’s Chapel Church of the Brethren for the past 50 years, where over the years she served in many capacities including Church board, Clerk, Sunday school teacher, pianist and ladies fellowship.
In October 1961, she began a 33 1/2-year career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture retiring in 1992. She then began working at Pioneer Bank and continued there for nine years. She was a volunteer at the Kibler Library in Stanley beginning on opening day for the next six years. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting, counted cross-stitch, scrapbooking and monthly get togethers with eight of her friends from high school.
Survived by one daughter, Karen Alger (Jason); grandchildren, Austin Alger, Heather Comer (Brennan) and their children, Brynlee, Berklee and Baylor, all of Stanley; one brother, Tony Grimsley (Kathy) of Grottoes, their children, Amanda McGlothlin and children, Abby, Lucas, Noah and Jackson Stanley of Shenandoah, Bethany and Emily Reitz of Verona; and many nieces and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Leake’s Chapel Church of the Brethren. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Evangelist Doug Gochenour officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Shenandoah.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
