Delores Juanita Dean Hall, 92, of Elkton, passed away Jan. 3, 2022, in Harrisonburg. Mrs. Hall was born Sept. 7, 1929, in Martinsburg, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Carl S. and Elizabeth Barton Dean.
Mrs. Hall was a longtime member of the Elkton Pentecostal Church and was a workaholic, mowing her grass into her late 80s. She loved fast cars and riding Harley-Davidson Motorcycles. She was a devoted wife and a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She will be missed by all those who loved her.
On July 24, 1948, she married Ardis E. Hall, who died June 21, 1993. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in her death by a grandson, Tony Hall; a brother, Berlin Dean; and a great-grandson James Allen Merica.
Mrs. Hall is survived by sons, Ricky Hall and wife, Daysi, Wayne Hall and wife, Sherry, and Kenny Hall and wife, Shelly, all of Elkton; daughters, Charlotte Morris of Elkton and Donna Lam and spouse, Melita, of Tucson, Ariz.; a brother, Sherman Dean and wife, Renee, of Stanardsville; a sister, Shirley Meadows of Elkton; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Pastor Eddie Byers will conduct the funeral service 1:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Elkton Pentecostal Church. The family will receive friends 12 to 1 p.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Elkton Pentecostal Church, 16704 East Summit Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.