Delores Mildred Kesner Hammer, 84, of Grottoes, Va., went home with the Lord on March 6, 2022. She was born Oct. 28, 1937, in Wileyford, W.Va. to Ray Kesner and Ruth Coffman Kesner. She was raised by her grandmother, Margaret Coffman Roach, in Grottoes, Va.
On Dec. 15, 1954, she married Winston Rodney Hammer, who preceded her in death, as well as her daughter, Kathy Hammer.
Delores is survived by three sons, Gene Hammer and wife, Theresa, of Crimora, Ronnie Hammer and wife, Sharon, of Elkton and Rodney Carlton Hammer and wife, Delores, of Elkton; daughter, Donna Lawson and husband, Deryle, of Elkton; grandchildren, Marie Bradley and husband, Tee, of Shenandoah, Crystal Monger and husband, Tommy, of Grottoes, Travis Hammer and wife, Shannon, of Winchester, Candice Hammer of Elkton, Chastity Eppard of Elkton, Samantha Brown and husband, Anthony, of Elkton and Heather Morris of Elkton; 15 great-grandchildren and one brother, Gene Kesner and wife, Norma, of Keyser, W.Va.
She retired from Sunnyside Presbyterian as a CNA of 20 plus years.
Delores loved all her family dearly. She enjoyed family gatherings, thrift store shopping, yard sales, and her little dog “Ace.” She will truly be missed by all that knew her.
In honoring Delores’ wishes, a funeral service will be conducted at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. The casket will remain closed. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shenandoah Assembly of God, 311 Comertown Road, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at Kygers.com.
