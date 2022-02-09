Delta Moreland Dean, 83, of Elkton, passed away Feb. 7, 2022, at his home. Delta was born April 28, 1938, near Elkton, and was a son of the late Dorsey Z. and Delilah Hensley Dean. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Keith “Gator” Allen Dean; an infant daughter, Barbara; as well as five brothers and two sisters.
Delta grew up near Elkton and loved to hunt and fish. He was a stellar Pool player and enjoyed restoring his Bronco and Camaro. He was a member of the Shenandoah Assembly of God Church in Shenandoah and he cherished the times he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a devoted husband and a wonderful Dad to his children and Granddaddy to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He retired from Greenwood Construction after many years of service.
On Aug. 23, 1958, he married his wife of 63 years, Carroll (Shifflett) Dean, who survives. Also surviving are a son, Winston L. Dean and wife, Lynn “Little Red”, of Ruckersville; a daughter, Linda A. Herring of Elkton; a brother, Shirley L. Dean of Elkton; a sister, Velma Crawford of Stanardsville; daughter-in-law, Sherri Dean of Grottoes; sister-in-law, Arvonia Dean of Elkton; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, “Chipper.”
There will be no visitation and burial will be private in Dean Mountain Cemetery in the Shenandoah National Park. The casket will remain closed.
