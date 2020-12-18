DeLylah Laurie Simon, 4, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
DeLylah was born Aug. 5, 2016, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of Jacob and Danielle Simon, who survive. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her little brother, Jacob Lee Simon, Jr.; big sister, Tina Marie Vincent-Kea; grandfathers, Merrill Charles Simon, III and Barry Anthony Vincent, and great-grandparents, Richard and Miriam Eichlin.
She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Laurie Simon and Tina Wiley. She was no doubt received in Heaven with open arms.
DeLylah was diagnosed with asthma at just 1 ½ years old and that’s what took her precious little life. She was the most beautiful, outgoing, ambitious, smart, impulsive, sweet, heartwarming little girl you could ever had the pleasure of knowing. She melted every heart she came across and her smile lit up every room she was in. She loved unicorns; they were her favorite and the color pink. She absolutely loved her older sister and little brother, cooking all of the time with her Grandpop Simon and my gosh, was she a daddy’s girl! No matter the time of day, she always had that beautiful smile on her face. She is loved by many, missed by all and will forever be remembered. She was a member of Bridgewater Presbyterian Church and was a member of a Saturday morning bowling league.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Reverend Kerry Foster officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.